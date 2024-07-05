Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 89.1% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 50,830 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $820,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS PMAR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.