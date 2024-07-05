Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,491,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,204,000 after buying an additional 175,127 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,080,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 902,262 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after buying an additional 179,451 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.