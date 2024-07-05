Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 43,754 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.