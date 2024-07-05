Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after buying an additional 452,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 118,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

View Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.