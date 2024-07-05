Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $9.47 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,127 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Amedisys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 666,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

