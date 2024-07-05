Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 32,740 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.44. 62,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,300. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average of $152.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

