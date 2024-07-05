Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 5,018 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,397,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $8,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 187,720 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of YETI by 7.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 790,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.33. 16,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,491. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

