Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Get Everest Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $364.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $333.65 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.