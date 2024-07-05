Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $21,983,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $16,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,255,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

