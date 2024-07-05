Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Shares Up 4.4%

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.93. 54,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 361,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,623 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,283,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 373,516 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 259,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,930 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 79.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

