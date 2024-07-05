LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 8,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 23,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 148.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that LogicMark, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely.

