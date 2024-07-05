Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $4.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 631,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,096,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 253,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

