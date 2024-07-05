Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $4.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.24.
A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group
Lucid Group Price Performance
Lucid Group stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.37.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
