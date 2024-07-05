Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $11.63. Luxfer shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 89,281 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $314.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 176,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

