Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Shares Down 1.4%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 43,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 61,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
