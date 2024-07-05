Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Up 6.7%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 28,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 139,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

About Maple Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.