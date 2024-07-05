Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.51. Marchex shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 11,298 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

