Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 41,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

