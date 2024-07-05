Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $287.25

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.25 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 309.50 ($3.91). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($3.91), with a volume of 301,136 shares trading hands.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.31) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marshalls

Marshalls Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Marshalls

The company has a market capitalization of £785.16 million, a PE ratio of 4,421.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 303.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

In other news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £35,210.18 ($44,536.02). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.