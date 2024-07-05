Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,581 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,738. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

