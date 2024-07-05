Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 16,301 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 284.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 308.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.49. The company had a trading volume of 96,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,491. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $301.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

