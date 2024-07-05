Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 16,995 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after acquiring an additional 585,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,890,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 306,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

