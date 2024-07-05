Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 78 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 44,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,396.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $1,025.48. 47,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,251. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,012.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,035.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.