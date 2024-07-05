Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 343 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.66. 60,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $212.39 and a 52 week high of $266.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.03 and a 200-day moving average of $243.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

