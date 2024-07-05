Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 385 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.95.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.14. 103,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

