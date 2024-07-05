Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 531 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,408. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

