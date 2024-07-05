Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 147,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,806. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.