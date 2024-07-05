Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,680,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $1,535.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,419. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $776.63 and a 52 week high of $1,541.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,352.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,272.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.