Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $282,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after buying an additional 190,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $615.15. 178,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,640. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.82.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,232 shares of company stock worth $21,436,741. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

