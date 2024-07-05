Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.40 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,417. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

EPRT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.