Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.49 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,106. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.