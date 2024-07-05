Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,468,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $5,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Arcosa by 22.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 224.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACA

Arcosa Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,634. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.