Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $255,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 34.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE remained flat at $289.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.64. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

