Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,456,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 418,891 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCC traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $115.92. 22,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,294. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

