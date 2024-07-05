Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

ZBH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $106.59. 77,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $144.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

