Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.13 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 2,621.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 320,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,211,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 405,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

KGC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,946,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

