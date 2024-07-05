Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.32 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 302.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

