Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.51 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after purchasing an additional 388,652 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

