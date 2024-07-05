Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.69 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR remained flat at $299.44 during midday trading on Friday. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $5.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

