Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.02. 219,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,071. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.