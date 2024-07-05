Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.88. The company had a trading volume of 663,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,979. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

