Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after purchasing an additional 373,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $12,779,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 136,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

