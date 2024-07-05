Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 459.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

