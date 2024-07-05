Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. 38,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,617. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.