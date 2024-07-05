Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 5.3% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

NYSE STT traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

