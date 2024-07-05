Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 36,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,755. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

