Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

