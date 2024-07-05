Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,936. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MGY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.