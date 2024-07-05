Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 2,556 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

