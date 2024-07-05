Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 504 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $344.33. 416,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,160. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.18 and a 200-day moving average of $308.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.