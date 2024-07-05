Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 35,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,444. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

